Services for Johnie William Elsenburg Jr., 73, of Troy will be 10 a.m. Monday at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Temple.
Burial will be in the Lutheran cemetery in The Grove.
Mr. Elsenburg died Wednesday, Jan. 19, at his residence.
He was born Jan. 22, 1948, in Regensburg, Germany, to Blandina and Johnie Elsenburg Sr. He married Bernice Winkler on Dec. 30, 1973. He received an associate degree in business management from Temple College. He worked for Mobil Chemical from 1970 to 1994, and later worked as a truck driver.
He was preceded in death by a grandchild.
Survivors include his wife of Troy; three sons, Johnie Elsenburg III of Germany, Joe Elsenburg of Austin and Eddie Elsenburg of Santa Fe; three daughters, Pam Mims of Frisco, and Kristi Burnett and Kim McAdoo, both of Belton; a brother, James Elsenburg of Holland; a sister, Patricia Vargeson of Troy; 14 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Lutheran Hour at lutheranhour.org.
Harper-Talasek Funeral Home of Temple is in charge of arrangements.