CAMERON — Services for Joseph “Joe” Lincoln Mondrik Sr., 88, of Cameron will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron.
Mr. Mondrik died Wednesday, Feb. 22, at a local nursing facility.
He was born Feb. 6, 1935, in Cameron to Lincoln “Linky” M. and Angelina “Angie” A. Hrozek Mondrik. He attended St. Anthony Catholic School and graduated from C.H. Yoe High School in 1953. He attended North Texas State College. He served in the U.S. Navy and was stationed at Oak Knoll Naval Hospital in Oakland, Calif. He married Roselee King. He worked at the Olin E. Teague Veterans’ Medical Center in Temple as a lab technician. In 1969 he purchased the Lone Star Beer distributorship for Milam County and retired after 50 years of ownership.
Survivors include his wife; four sons, Joseph L. Mondrik Jr. and James Mondrik, both of Cameron, Jon Mondrik of Bryan and Jeff Mondrik of Bullard; two daughters, Janet Harris of Cameron and Janel Smith of Spring Branch; eight grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Milam Touch of Love, P.O. Box 543, Cameron, TX 76520.