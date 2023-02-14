BELTON — Services for Ramona Adell Roberts, 79, of Gatesville will be 2 p.m. today in North Belton Cemetery with the Rev. Paul Alexander officiating.
Mrs. Roberts died Sunday, Feb. 12, at a Belton nursing home.
She was born Dec. 5, 1943, to Louis Phillip and Lena Adell Sims Morisset in Killeen. She graduated from Belton High School, and later received her bachelor’s degree from the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor in Belton. She married Oscar Reid Roberts on Sept. 17, 1960, in Bell County, and he preceded her in death in 2000.
She also was preceded in death by two sons, William “Willie” Reid Roberts and Oscar Phillip Roberts; and a grandchild.
Survivors include two daughters, Marjorie Warren of Troy and Lisa Roberts of Gatesville; two brothers, Mike Webster of Belton and Phillip Morisset of Galveston; two sisters, Vela Linkinhoker of Moody and Deborah Faucett of Rogers; six grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren.
Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Belton is in charge of arrangements.