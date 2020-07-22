Gill Angel Selio
Gill Angel Selio, age 58 of Temple, passed away Friday, July 17, 2020 at a local care facility. Services will be held at 3 pm Friday, July 24, 2020 at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Belton with Dwayne Massey officiating.
Gill was born on September 1, 1961 to Geronimo and Louise (Trevino) Selio in Temple, Texas. He graduated from Belton High School in 1980. He was always working, even when he was home, he would be doing something – cleaning, washing dishes, yard work, and making sure his animals were well cared for and fed. Even in his last days, he would sneak out to find something to work on. Angel had many, many friends and he never, ever judged people. He accepted them as they were. He always loved animals, especially dogs and cats. He would sit outside with them, no matter how hot it was, just to spend time with them and talk with them. Gill loved hard rock music and enjoyed going to concerts with family and friends. When Gill was talking to you, he would always quote a song. Music meant the world to him.
Gill was preceded in death by his sister, Sophia Selio; sister, Rosemary Selio; sister, Debbie Solis; and brother, Raymond Trevino, Jr.
Those left to honor and cherish his memory are his sister, Helen Selio-Rios; sister, Frances Selio-Robles; sister, Sandra Vega; sister, Seneada Gracia; sister, Guadalupe Perez; sister, Diana Trevino Romero; brother, Geronimo Selio; brother, Victor Trevino; brother, Valentino Vela; brother, Daniel Rodriguez; brother-in-laws, David C. Robles Jr, Louis Tony Gracia, Agustin Rios, Johnny Mojica, Cliff White; 7 nieces; 9 nephews; 10 great nieces; 8 great nephews; and 7 great-great nephews.
A time of visitation will be held from 4 – 6 pm Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Belton.
Paid Obituary