BELTON — Services for Monte “Sonny” Derwood Berry Sr., 82, will be 10 a.m. Monday, at First Baptist Church of Salado with the Rev. Billy Johnson officiating.
A meal and reception will follow.
Burial will be in Salado Cemetery.
Mr. Berry died Tuesday, Feb. 11, at his residence.
He was born to Lucye and Marvin Berry on April 30, 1937, in Salado He graduated from Salado High School in 1955 and attended Baylor University. He opened his own restaurant, Lucye’s Place, in Salado.
He was preceded in death by a grandchild.
Survivors include seven sons, Donny Berry of Grapevine, Christopher Berry and Monte “Sonny” Berry Jr., both of Belton, Houston Berry of San Francisco, Jode Berry of Vacaville, Monte Reissig of Hawaii and Michael Chang of San Francisco; a daughter, Carisa Newson of Prosper; two sisters, Barbara Sewell of Itasca and Marla Sanders of Blanco; 17 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Belton is in charge of arrangements.