Services for Jesusa Sanchez Ochoa, 96, of Temple will be 2 p.m. Tuesday in Hillcrest Cemetery in Temple.
Mrs. Ochoa died Tuesday, Sept. 29, in Temple.
She was born Feb. 24, 1924, to Alberto and Isabel Ortiz Sanchez. She married Jose Ochoa. She was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband in 2005; and three daughters, Olga Valdez, Mary Sanchez and Rosalinda Sanchez.
Survivors include two brothers, Joe Sanchez of Temple and Frank Sanchez of California; a sister, Gloria Sanchez; five grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple; a rosary will be recited at 6 p.m.