Linda Pearl Johnson
To submit a free obituary, please email tdt@tdtnews.com.
To submit a paid obituary, please email advertiz@tdtnews.com with verbiage, along with an optional photograph.
Please log in, or sign up for a
new account and
Subscribe for as little as $4
to continue reading.
To submit a free obituary, please email tdt@tdtnews.com.
To submit a paid obituary, please email advertiz@tdtnews.com with verbiage, along with an optional photograph.
Linda Pearl Johnson
Linda was born to Willie Johnson Sr and Etta Mae Rector on October 28, 1956. She accepted Christ at an early age and was a member of Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church in Temple, Tx. Linda attended Temple ISD and resided in Houston, Tx. As the sun rose December 5, 2022, the Lord reached for Linda’s hand and said “come go with me.”
Linda leaves to cherish her memory, two brothers, Willie Jr, and Gregory, three sisters, Evoan, Jacquelyn, and Latresa, a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews, cousins, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her sisters, Esther, Ethel, and Barbara, and a brother, Bonnie Joe.
Visitation will be Friday, December 16, 2022, 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM at Troy B. Smith Professional Services Chapel, 9013 Scott St., Houston, TX 77051
Final arrangements entrusted to
Troy B. Smith Professional Services
9013 Scott St.
Houston, Tx. 77051.
713-734-8769
Paid Obituary