A Mass of Christian Burial for LaVerne Matilda Green Pick, 94, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at St. Luke Catholic Church in Temple.
Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery in Cyclone.
Mrs. Pick died Wednesday, March 30, at a local hospital.
She was born Jan. 31, 1928, in Rosebud to Louis Frank and Eleonora Mary Kessler Green. She graduated from Rosebud High School and attended business school. She worked for A.J. Junek Real Estate, then started her own company, 1st Pick Realty. She finished her 60 plus years in the real estate business with Covington Realty in Belton. She was a member of the Temple Belton Board of Realtors. She was a member of St. Luke Catholic Church in Temple where she was a Eucharistic minister, member of the Women’s Society and the prayer chain coordinator.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Alfred A. Pick.
Survivors include four daughters, Brenda Cook of Temple, Angela Barnes of Round Rock, Lori Graves of Blanco and Celeste Dannelly of Van Nuys, Calif., eight grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Luke Catholic Church Building Fund, or to St. Joseph Cemetery-Cyclone, 16490 State Highway 53, Temple.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. today at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple, followed by a rosary.