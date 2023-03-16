BELTON — Services for Lester Obie Arnold Jr., 73, of Pendelton, will be 1:30 p.m. Friday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.
Burial with military honors will be in Moffat Cemetery.
Mr. Arnold died Monday, March, 13, at a Temple hospital.
He was born April, 24, 1949, to Lester and Viola Arnold in Dallas. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps and was a Veteran of the Vietnam War. He graduated from the Southern Methodist University with a bachelor in telecommunications. He worked as a telecommunication and computer engineer. He married Barbara Lynn Willingham Arnold on April 13, 1985, in Denton.
Survivors include his wife, two sons, B.J. Arnold and Chris Bodkins; a daughter, Chantell Darling; a brother, Richard Arnold; a sister, Elizabeth Arnold; six grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.