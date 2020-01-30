Services for Larry Anderson, 56, of Belton will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple with Oscar Valeriano officiating.
His body was cremated. The ashes will be interred in Bellwood Memorial Park in Temple.
Mr. Anderson died Tuesday, Jan. 28, at a Temple hospital.
He was born March 1, 1963, in Long Beach, Calif., to Donald and Frances Williamson Anderson. They moved to Belton in 1973. He graduated from Belton High School in 1981. He was a Catholic.
Survivors include a son, Steven Anderson of Belton; five brothers, Wade Anderson of Lakewood, Calif., and Chris Anderson, Matt Anderson, Dave Anderson and Donald Anderson, all of Temple; four sisters, Donna Feuerstein, Cathy Korton and Carol Poncik, all of Temple and Janet Walker of Long Beach, Calif.; and a grandchild.
Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.