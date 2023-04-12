Mattie Ellen Norman
Mattie Ellen Norman, age 97, of Temple, Texas passed away on Sunday, April 9, 2023 at her home in Temple. She was born on December 9, 1925 in Jacksonville, Texas the daughter of Balvin Otis Hood and Dora Lelia (Haltom) Hood.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, April 14, 2023 at 10:00am at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home, 3110 Airport Rd. Temple, Texas 76504.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 1:00pm at Oak Hill Cemetery, 1300 E Washington Ave, McAlester, OK 74501.
Mattie, also known as Mombo to most! She was nurse having worked for the VA Hospital in Temple! She retired in 1991 after many years of service! She was an active member of Grace Presbyterian Church in Temple.
She is survived by her daughter Nancy Norman Vargas of Temple, a daughter-in-law Desiree Norman of Plano, grandchildren, Daniella Norman, Amanda Acosta, Michael Acosta, III, and Liam Lehman, and great-grandchildren, Mattie Whittemore, Logan Whittemore, and Destiny Acosta. Mattie is also survived by Nephew Jimmy Cox and children Taylor and Jordon and a special friend “like a daughter”, Andrine Kagu and boys Amani and Immanueli.
She was preceded in death by her husband Dr. Stafford L. Norman, sons Charles Norman and Kenneth Norman, a daughter Glenda Diane Norman, grandson Chase Norman, sisters Elizabeth Ray and Lelia V. Cox, and her parents.
In lieu of flowers memorials to Christian Education or to Grace Presbyterian Church would be appreciated.
Paid Obituary