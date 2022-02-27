Dr. John P. “Jack” Eberts, 86, of Temple died Sunday Feb 27, 2022 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Before submitting an Obituary to the Temple Telegram, please review our Obituary Policy. View Obituary Policy To submit a free obituary, please email tdt@tdtnews.com. To submit a paid obituary, please email advertiz@tdtnews.com with verbiage, along with an optional photograph. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Dr. John P. “Jack” Eberts, 86, of Temple died Sunday, Feb. 27, at a local hospital. Services are pending with Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save