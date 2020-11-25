William Joe Matush
William Joe Matush, age 94 of Temple, slept peacefully into the arms of the Lord on November 22, 2020.
William was born on August 31, 1926 in Temple, Texas. He graduated from Temple High School and Texas A & M University, Class of ’47. He proudly served in both the United States Air Force where he was stationed in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Army serving in Korea. He returned to Temple to work in the family business, Matush Motors and later Matush Auto Supply. In 1968 William joined the faculty of Temple Junior College as Director of the Arnold Student Union and Bookstore. In this new career he enjoyed the students, his colleagues, co-workers and the growth of the school. Education was always important to him, so he proudly endowed a Temple College scholarship for students of Czech heritage. Upon retirement, he and his much loved wife, Lynda, found new joys working together at her family ranch. His admirable work ethic, no matter the job, was always evident and is a legacy we each appreciate.
William also loved his church, his community and friends. As an adult he became a lifelong active member of First United Methodist Church and was a charter member of the Dawson Sunday School Class. He loved his many years in the Temple Kiwanis Club, especially cooking at the annual pancake suppers. He was also a proud member of the VFW, SPJST, American Legion Post 133 and charter member of the Cotillion Dance Club. His Friday Night Group stood the test of time, though reshaped over and over by the passage of years. As long as he and Lynda were able, their Fridays were ‘booked.’ Many of his friends have gone before him, but he treasured each of them all along the way.
Above all he valued family. Even through his 80’s he stayed in touch with the kids and grandkids through phone calls, emails and Facebook. Inspiring us in so many ways, even his willingness to embrace the new technologies. We will miss our long talks at the kitchen table, the teaching moments on an old or new tool, his keen interest in what we were up to, and our annual Christmas family photo on the front porch. But the blessings of time with him and the impact of his life on ours will be lasting.
William is predeceased by his parents, Frank and Janie Matush, his brother, Frank Matush, Jr. and sisters, Marie Brook and Dorothy Fowler.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Lynda, his daughters Marilyn Taylor and Mona Kohutek, son, Mike Matush, Lynda’s daughter, Lori Clendennen, his brothers John Allen Matush and James Matush. “WJ” was so proud of his grandchildren; Elisa Etter, Melanie Jarvis, John Sammons III, Cain Kohutek, Emileigh Hebert, August Beverly and Jay Matush. His special blessings of great grandchildren are Jackson and Preston Etter, Drew, Avery and Caton Jarvis, Eivin, Merak and Lennox Hebert, Kaysen Kohutek, Liesl Matush, Ruby and Junot Sammons.
WJ’s family wishes to thank his Visiting Angels for their companionship and care during the last year and a half. His family suggests any memorials to honor him be made to Temple College Foundation, Frank and Janie Matush Scholarship, 2600 South First Street, Temple, Texas, 76504.
Per his wishes, a private family celebration of his life will be held at a later date at a Lake Victor Cemetery, near Burnet. Arrangements made through Scanio-Harper Funeral Home.
