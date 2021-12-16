Services for Lisa Marie Pedroza, 32, of Temple will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple with the Rev. Robert Hall officiating.
Mrs. Pedroza died Tuesday, Nov. 23, at a Temple hospital.
She was born Feb. 22, 1989, in Temple to Teresa Pedroza and Gary Darnell Grant. She attended Temple High School. She worked as a certified nursing assistant for 15 years.
Survivors include her husband, Donavan Johnson of Temple; a daughter, Lamayia Johnson of Temple; and two sisters, Amber Hall of Desoto and Miranda Hall of Temple.
Visitation will be 2-6 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.