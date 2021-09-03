Donald Ray
“Pa” Frits
Donald Ray “Pa” Frits, age 80 of Temple, passed away Sunday, August 29, 2021 at Baylor Scott & White Hospital in Temple. Funeral services will be held at 10 am Saturday, September 4, 2021 at Moody Leon United Methodist Church in Moody.
Donald was born on August 6, 1941 to Delbert and Lela Dixon Frits in Temple, Texas. He attended school in Rogers and Temple and married Doris “Nana” Frits. The loves of his life were his wife, family, his pastor, and church family. Pa never met a stranger and quickly became a friend to many. He was a member of Moody Leon United Methodist Church for 39 years. He worked for Wilson Art and Ralph Wilson companies for 30 years, as a truck driver, mechanic, dispatcher, and transportation supervisor. Pa enjoyed hunting, especially being with his boys when they killed their first deer. This quickly turned into two deer feeders in the yard and deer watching from his favorite chair. He was a man of his word, loved genuinely, and considered himself blessed to have known so many wonderful people during his life. He will be missed tremendously by all those who knew and loved him.
Donald is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Doris Frits; son, Donny Frits and wife, Amy; and bonus children, Missy McCall, Randy Piel , and Chad Piel and wife, Kelsey. He also leaves behind his grandchildren, Chase and Hadley Frits, Tyler Piel and wife, Jordan, Dakota and Lexi McCall, and Haiden Lyon; and 4 great grandchildren with the arrival of a sweet baby girl expected in November.
A time of visitation will be held from 5-7 pm Friday, September 3, 2021 at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Moody Leon United Methodist Church in Moody, Texas.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Pastor Josh and to all those that have been there for them. They are grateful for the support, love and endless prayers that have helped them through this difficult time.
Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.
