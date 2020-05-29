BELTON — Services for Marvin Luther Henager, 86, of Belton will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton with the Rev. Tom Shelton officiating.
Burial will be in Post Oak Cemetery near Oglesby.
Mr. Henager died Tuesday, May 26, at a Temple hospital.
He was born April 14, 1934, near Oglesby to Luther Alexander and Lillie Bell Edwards Henager. He graduated from Moody High School in 1951 and soon began a 46-year career working for Flowers Construction, retiring as a foreman in 1996. He moved to Belton in 1960, and was a longtime member of the Belton Masonic Lodge No. 166. He married Shirley Brice on Feb. 7, 1953, in Merkel.
Survivors include his wife; a son, Kenneth Henager of Moody; two daughters, Janie Baker of Temple and Vickie Watts of Belton; two sisters Earline Bessent of Brownwood and Wanda Holley; six grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 9-10 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.