Services for Jamel Paul Jones, 39, of Temple will be 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Eighth Street Baptist Church in Temple with the Rev. Roscoe Harrison Jr. officiating.
Burial will be in Everest Cemetery in Whitehall.
Mr. Jones died Friday, July 30 in Belton.
He was born March 24, 1982, in Chicago to Eileen Brenda Jones and Lester Pollard. He served in the U.S. Army. He worked for Airgas in Belton for several years. He married Corinne M. Harrison on April 19, 2008. He was a member of Eighth Street Baptist Church, where he was a member of the Brotherhood and sang in the men’s choir.
Survivors include his wife of Temple; three sons, Ja’Coryn C. Jones and Michael Burgess Jr. both of Temple, and De’Antoine Williams of Copperas Cove; two daughters, Jaidyn M. Burgess of Temple and Everblue McDonald of Milwaukee, Wis.; and three brothers, Daniel Jones and Leland Jones, both of Pasacagoula, Miss., and Marcus Jones of Watertown, N.Y.
Visitation will be 2-6 p.m. Friday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple.