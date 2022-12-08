Services for Bernadine Rose Stout, 92, of Belton, will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.
Mrs. Stout died Saturday, Dec. 3, at a Belton care center.
She was born July 20, 1930, to Bernard and Rose Smith in Ayrshire, Iowa. She was a member of Christ the King Catholic Church in Belton and a member of DOES at Elk Lodge #138 in Temple.
She was preceded in death by her husband; and granddaughter Amber Luther.
Survivors include two sons, Alan Stout of Austin, and Dennis Stout of Sachse; one daughter, Connie Adams of Belton; four grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at Alz.org.
Visitation will be 2-5 p.m. at the funeral home.