Services for Hurley Jackson Jr., 80, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Greater Zion Temple Church of God in Christ in Temple with Dr. U.C. Barnes Sr. officiating.
Burial will be in Antioch Cemetery in Heidenheimer.
Mr. Jackson died Thursday, Dec. 2, at a Temple nursing facility.
He was born Feb. 26, 1941, in Temple to Hurley Sr. and Lessie Mae Jackson. He attended schools in Heidenheimer, Rogers, and Troy. He married Lila Ann Clark on June 8, 1991. He worked for the city of Temple in waste management for six years. He then worked for ER Carpenter as a truck driver and retired after more than 30 years of service. He also was a mechanic. He owned and operated H&A Lawn Service.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Debra Ann Jackson; and a son, Harold Jackson.
Survivors include his wife of Temple; four sons, Johnny Wayne Jackson of London, England, Hurley Jackson Jr. of Dallas, FredRick Jackson of Manor, and Randy Holmes of San Antonio; a daughter, Tamaya Gilmore of Austin; three brothers, Willie Ray Nealy of Killeen, Jerry Wayne Nealy of Dallas, and Mark Jackson of Temple; eight sisters, Issie Mae Campbell, Emma Jean Nealy, Carolyn Morgan, and Ann Faulkner, all of Temple, Alisia Gatlin of Virginia Beach, Va., Janice Nealy and Dorothy Church, both of Belton, and Janell Nealy of Harker Heights; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 2-6 p.m. Friday at Branford-Dawson Funeral Home in Temple.