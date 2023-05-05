Services for Linda V. Montgomery-Hopson, 69, of Killeen will be 11 a.m. Monday at Greater Zion Temple Church of God in Christ in Temple with District Elder Redrick Robinson and the Rev. Alton Montgomery officiating.
Burial will be in Temple Garden of Memories in Temple.
Mrs. Montgomery-Hopson died Thursday, April 27, at her residence.
She was born May 28, 1953, in San Antonio to Dan and Marie Thomas. She graduated from St. Peter Claver High School. She graduated from Temple College as a licensed vocational nurse. She served in various ministries while attending Faith Temple. She married Edward M. Montgomery Sr. on May 28, 1970. She moved to Temple and attended Love Outreach Pentecostal Church, where she served as a Sunday school teacher, in the mission department and as head of the women’s department. She later became a member of Born Again Apostolic Fellowship in Temple, where she served as missionary president. She cofounded Open Door Community Church in Temple in 1999 and served as senior pastor. She married James Hopson Sr. in 2006. She worked for the Temple Independent School District, the Olin E. Teague Veterans’ Medical Center, and she retired from Baylor Scott & White Medical Center.
She was preceded in death by her first husband.
Survivors include her husband, James Hopson Jr., of Killeen; two sons, Edward Montgomery Jr. and Alton Montgomery Sr.; two daughters, Tametha James and Sharon Johnson, both of Temple; two brothers, Dan Thomas Jr. of Washington, D.C., and Patrick Thomas of San Antonio; 13 grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 3-6 p.m. with a wake 6-8 p.m. Sunday at Life Apostolic Fellowship Church in Temple.
Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple in charge.