William Harold “Bill” Burgwin Jr., 89, of Temple died Monday, May 4, at a Temple hospital.
No services are planned.
Mr. Burgwin was born April 7, 1931, in Manhattan, Kan. He graduated from Manhattan High School and Kansas State University. He also attended Southern Methodist University. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He married Donna Metcalf in 1951. He worked for McLane Co. He was a member of Oak Park United Methodist Church, the Kansas State Alumni and VFW Post No. 1820.
He was preceded in death by his wife on Jan. 1, 2009; a son, Patrick Burgwin; and a grandchild.
Survivors include two sons, Douglas Burgwin of Temple and William Todd Burgwin of Crandall; and three grandchildren.
Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.