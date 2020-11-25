Benjamin John Temple
Benjamin John Temple, aged 80 of Temple Texas, passed away on November 18, 2020 in the comfort of his home. He was born December of 1939, in Topeka Kansas. He is survived by his three children Robert, Kimberly, and Michele, and his three grandchildren Leisha, Liam and Emily and his two beloved dogs Babe and Petey. He served his country in the United States Air Force -Strategic Air Command and was proud to be a US Veteran.
He was a strong man, who could amuse his grandkids with feats of strength, like ripping a huge phone book in half. But he would also cry, just as hard as those grandkids, if the dog in the movie they watched died. He loved Elvis, and Sinatra, and he was a great singer and dancer. He was a dreamer, inventor, a wheeler dealer, a poet and gambler. He will be remembered by all that knew him, though perhaps with differing degrees of fondness. Arrangements are entrusted to Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Belton. Memorials can be sent to a charity of your choice. To have a tree planted in memory of Benjamin John Temple, please visit https://give.americanforests.org/ways-to-give/memorial-gift-trees/
