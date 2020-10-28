BELTON — Services for Odessa Miller Dean, 75, of Harker Heights will be 2 p.m. Friday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton with the Rev. Chase Bowers officiating.
Burial will be in Greathouse Cemetery in Temple.
Mrs. Dean died Thursday, Oct. 22, at her residence.
She was born Jan. 27, 1945, to Otis Henry and Ardella Miller.
She grew up in Corpus Christi. She married Johnny Dean on March 14, 1963, in Corpus Christi.
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Janice Redding; and a son, Dennis Dean.
Survivors include her husband; a son, Chris Dean; a daughter, Cathy McLean; a sister, Yvonne Stewart; two brothers, Otis Miller Jr. and Kyle Miller; 11 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. today at the funeral home.