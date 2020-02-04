Raymond Martin Balusek
Raymond Martin Balusek, age 90, of Temple, Texas passed away on Monday February 3, 2020. Raymond was born April 14, 1929.
A visitation for Raymond will be held Wednesday, February 5, 2020 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home, Temple, Texas. A funeral service will occur Thursday, February 6, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home, Temple, Texas. A burial will follow at SPJST Cemetery, Holland, Texas.
He served his country in the United States Navy for four years. After retiring from the US Army Corps of Engineers as a park ranger on Lake Sam Rayburn, he enjoyed fishing, playing music, farming, and raising gardens. You could always find him laughing, and joking around. He loved being around people, and everybody loved being around him. He will be greatly missed by all.
Raymond is preceded in death by his father Paul Balusek, mother Bertha Balusek, and brother Edwin Balusek. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Johnnie Balusek of Temple,TX sons Waylon Balusek and wife Tammy of Jasper, TX, Gary Balusek and wife Gretchen of Holland, TX. Grandchildren Brooke Dinsmore and husband Mike of Durant OK, Whitney Franklin and husband Matt of Rogers, AR, Mason Balusek and wife Amber of Jasper, TX, Ashlyne Balusek of Denver, CO. and 6 great-grandchildren, Addy, Kynlee, Weston, Emmy, Maddox, and Ellis.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.crawfordbowerstemple.com for the Balusek family.
Paid Obituary