Services for David Michael “Mike” Gibson, 63, of Temple will be 1 p.m. Monday in Greathouse Cemetery in Temple.
Mr. Gibson died Wednesday, Dec. 9, at a local nursing home.
He was born Feb. 26, 1957, in Temple to David Murray and Helen Louise Scoggins Gibson.
Survivors include three brothers, Don Gibson and Randy Gibson, both of Temple, and John Gibson of Weatherford; and a sister, Patricia Hayes of Rolla, Mo.
Memorials may be made to Greathouse Cemetery, P.O. Box 2154, Belton, TX 76513-6954.
Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.