Services for William Dean “Will” Hill, 50, of Temple will be 2 p.m. Wednesday in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Hill died Thursday, Dec. 12, at his residence.
He was born June 29, 1969, in Temple to Richard Duane and Mary Morris Hill. He graduated from Temple High School in 1988. He served in the U.S. Navy.
Survivors include a son, Geoffrey Pritchett of Arkansas; a daughter, Ashley Hill of Killeen; his mother of Temple; and two brothers, Richard “Kevin” Hill and Dennis Duane Hill, both of Temple.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.