Dorothy Chervenka Martin Gaines, 92, of Temple died Tuesday Jan 29, 2020

Services for Dorothy Chervenka Martin Gaines, 92, of Temple are pending with Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple. Mrs. Gaines died Tuesday, Jan. 28, at her residence. Visitation will be 9-10 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.