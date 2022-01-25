Everett Francis Shiplett
Everett Francis Shiplett, 90, of Holland, TX, passed away on Monday, January 17, 2022.
Francis was born in Rogers, Texas, on March 24, 1931, to William B. and Ada Mink Shiplett. He graduated from Bartlett High School in May of 1949 and was a member of First Baptist Church Bartlett. He married Ila Dean (Deana) Holcomb July 6, 1954; they were married for 67 years.
Francis operated the Mobil Service station in Bartlett, Texas, for 29 years as he continued to farm. He enjoyed his family, especially his children.
Francis is survived by his wife; daughters - Brenda Courtney and husband Roy, Frances Louise Lawton and husband Randy, and Vicki Malone and husband Ricky. He adored his ten grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, and 4 great-great-grandchildren.
Francis is preceded in death by his daughter, Judy; parents; brothers - Clona (wife Theresa), Delona (wife Ayda), William (wife Minnie); sisters - Leona Hester (husband Eunice), Vira Berryman (husband Wilson), and Ann Caviness (husband Bob); as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family wishes you to choose an act of kindness for someone in order to continue Francis’s willingness to help a person in need. No public service will be held at this time. A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date due to Covid.
The family wishes to thank the Bartlett community, the staff of Will-O-Bell Nursing Home, especially Kimberly Keelsey, and Thomas Lemons, who cared for him in his last months.
Though saddened by his passing, we know Francis, Gramps, is enjoying paradise with those who went before him and riding a tractor tending to the gardens in heaven.
Paid Obituary