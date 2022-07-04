Keith Randall Barnes passed from this life on Tuesday, June 21st, 2022, at his home in Belton. He was born on May 26th, 1955, in Belton to JB and Velma Lucille Owens Barnes. He spent most of his life in Moffat and attended school in Moffat and Belton.
He was a 1975 graduate of the Temple Junior College School of Vocational Nursing. He worked for several years in long term care. In 1984, Keith changed careers and joined the Temple police Department and graduated from the Central Texas Police Academy. After Field Officer Training, Keith was assigned to the Traffic Enforcement Division. In 1986, he was made Detective Program Coordinator of Temple Area Crime Stoppers and received numerous certifications in Crime Investigation and Resolution. In 1986, he established satellite programs in Cameron, Rockdale, and rural Milam County. Keith retired in 1990 and worked as a private in-home care giver. He also worked for CVS Pharmacy and assisted in opening new stores in the Georgetown and Austin areas. Keith was a member of the Moffat Community Center for many years where he served as vice-president. He also worked in fund-raising. Keith’s heart was his greatest gift to those who were lucky enough to have known him. A help and comfort to anyone in need, Keith was incapable of turning a blind eye, even to a stranger. Though he is gone too soon, Keith’s legacy of love will live on in the hundreds of hearts that he touched.
He is survived by brothers Jackie Barnes and Jimmie Barnes, aunt Zellie Adams and many friends. A special thanks to friends Theresa Lee and Tony Carlton for the love and friendship they so willingly gave Keith.
A graveside funeral service will be held at Moffat Cemetery on Friday, July 8, 2022 at 10 o’clock a.m. The family will be accepting visitors on Thursday afternoon at the funeral home between the hours of 4 and 6 o’clock p.m. The family requests that all visitors wear a face covering at the visitation. Heartfelt donations can be made to Animal Birth Control Clinic in Waco, TX.
