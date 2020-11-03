Pamela (Pam) Jean Johansen, age 74, of Eddy left this earth to be with her Lord & Savior after struggling through a long battle with her health; in the mid-morning hours of Sunday, Nov 1, 2020 at her residence. Pamela passed from this life surround by loving family and friends. Born on the 10th day of December 1945 in Coronado, CA, Pamela was the daughter of Dr. Pickens Hazelip Butler and Shirley.
Pamela married the love of her life Walter Johansen 54 years ago in Chicago, IL. Pamela was a strong loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. Although Pamela’s health was not the best, she always made sure she had a smile on her face. More than anything in this world Pamela loved being a grandmother to her grand babies and she loved her fur baby Edgar Allen. Pamela was a retired employee at Wilsonart, and she also worked for Sam’s Club. Pamela will be missed dearly by friends and family.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her brother James Alfred Boyd, and sister Barabara Boyd.
Pamela leaves behind to cherish her memory her husband Walter Johansen, sister Linda Boyd, daughter Michyle Johansen and son in law Roy Pinner, son Michael Johansen all of Eddy, five grandchildren, Jeromy Heisterberg of Holbrook, MA, Benjamin Heisterberg of Aquilla, Haley Johansen of Marble Falls, Shelby Pinner and Jordann Pinner both of Eddy, and two great grandchildren, Jude Rodriguez and Jamasen Heisterberg both of Aquilla.
At Pamela’s request there will be no services as she wanted everyone to remember her as she was in life.
In Lieu of flowers donations can be made to St. Jude.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple is entrusted with the arrangements.
