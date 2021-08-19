ROCKDALE — Services for Glen David Dyer, 73, of Wharton will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale with Robert Haight officiating.
Mr. Dyer died Saturday, Aug. 14, at a Houston hospital.
He was born Aug. 21, 1947, to J.C. and Viola Gertrude Greener Dyer in Austin. He graduated from Rockdale High School. He served in the U.S. Air Force from Oct. 27, 1967 until July 12, 1971, when he was honorably discharged. He graduated from the University of Houston with a bachelor’s degree in management and worked in health care as a director of Cardiopulmonary Services. He volunteered for Habit for Humanity.
Survivors include two daughters, Christine Crider of Kyle and Bridget Lawrence of Buda; three sisters, Cheryl Helpenstine and Kay Fisher, both of Rockdale and Donna Urban of Pearland; a brother, Darrell Dyer of Nowata, Okla.; and five grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Habitat for Humanity International, 322 West Lamar Street, Americus, GA 31709-3543, or Paws for Heroes, 7941 Katy Freeway No. 175, Houston TX 77024.
Visitation will be 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home.