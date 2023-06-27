Dannie Fay Harrison
Dannie Fay Harrison, of Willis, Texas, went to be with the Lord on June 19, 2023, at the age of 75, while surrounded by her family. Fay was preceded in death by her parents Troy and Pearl Whisenhunt, sister Martha Baize, brother Troy Lee Whisenhunt, and daughter Laura Harrison. Fay is survived by her husband Bill Harrison, son Trey Harrison , wife Deanna, and their children Emillie and Will, son John Harrison, wife Candi, and their children Lilliann and Walker, and their granddaughters, Heather Harrison and Hannah Harrison-Cornwall, as well as a host of other loving relatives and friends.
Fay was raised on her family’s ranch in Turnersville, Texas. Fay met her husband Bill at Sam Houston State University and married in 1970. They had 3 children of their own but Fay was not only a mother to her own children, but she cared for many others who were always welcomed with open arms into her home. Bill and Fay were married for fifty- three years.
A memorial service for Dannie Fay Harrison will be held June 30th at 10:00 am at the North Montgomery County Community Center located in Willis, Texas (600 Gerald St. Willis, Texas 77378). In lieu of flowers, donations to the Willis Ag Booster Club would be appreciated (PO BOX 1735 Willis, TX 77378).
Paid Obituary