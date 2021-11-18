Captain H. Terry Crowell
Captain H. Terry Crowell of Salado, Texas went West on his final flight, November 11th, 2021, at his residence with his wife, Patricia by his side. Terry was born in Montezuma, Georgia on December 19, 1935 to Terry Crowell and Willodean Davis Crowell. He went to grade schools in Montezuma and attended the University of Georgia.
After attending the university he moved to Tampa, Florida where he went on with Delta Air Lines ground service and then moved to San Francisco to work the reservations and worked as a Red Coat agent in the San Francisco terminal with Delta. During his time in San Francisco, he learned to fly privately and in 1965, the big hiring spree started with the airlines for pilots. He went to Miami, Florida to apply with National Airlines and was hired September 29, 1965. His career started with flying Lockheed Electra, 4 engine aircraft, then moved on to the Boeing 727’s, McDonnell Douglas DC-8’s and the McDonnell Douglas DC-10’s. Then, on January 07, 1980, Pan American Airways acquisition of National was completed, with Pan American World Airways taking over the National Airlines fleet and route network. He and fellow pilots went to Toulouse, France to train and bring home the first four AirBus 300’s adding to Pan Am’s fleet. Pan Am went on to acquire the AirBus 310 which Terry flew. In 1991 Pan American went bankrupt and ceased operations in December 1991. At that time Pan American transferred much of their assets to Delta Air Lines and Terry moved on to Delta Air Lines. He flew the Boeing 757 and 767/767 ER, up to his time of retirement in February 01, 2001.
During his flying, he met the love of his life, Patricia Fowler, a flight attendant on a flight they were working together going to San Francisco. Two weeks later, he asked her to marry him and six months later they were married April 29, 1972 in Miami Springs, Florida. They have flown all over the world and had the opportunities to live in Osaka, Japan, Bangkok, Thailand and Toulouse, France. They saw and enjoyed the world together. They lived in Miami, Florida, Charlotte, North Carolina, Kalispell, Montana and retired in Salado, Texas.
Terry is survived by his wife of 49 years, Patricia Crowell of Salado, Texas. He is preceded in death by his father, Terry Crowell of Panama, his mother Willodean Crowell Babineau of Newnan, Georgia and grandmother, Lillie Davis of Atlanta, Georgia.
Funeral services for Captain Crowell will be held in Charlotte, North Carolina on Saturday, November 20, 2021, at 2:00 pm at the Sharon Memorial Park Mausoleum. Due to entombment, flowers will be limited. If you wish, send flowers to Patricia at their home.
