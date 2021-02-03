Services for the Rev. Joseph Lee Shilo Jr., 57, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Cedar Grove Missionary Baptist Church in Satin with E. Edward Maze officiating.
Mr. Shilo died Friday, Jan. 29.
He was born Dec. 26, 1963, in Opelousas, La., to Addie M. and Joseph L. Shilo Sr. He was raised in Temple. He attended Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Temple. He received his bachelor’s degree in sociology and religion from the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor and a master’s degree in divinity from Baylor University. He began serving as a pastor at Mt. Olive Baptist Church in Rogers, and served at Goodwill Baptist Church in Milano, Progressive Missionary Baptist Church in Cameron, New Hope Baptist Church in Waco and Cedar Grove Baptist Church in Satin. He was a teacher at J.H. Hines Elementary School and Temple College.
Survivors include his wife of 36 years, Doris Shilo; two son, Joseph and Jordan; five siblings, Johnnie, Janice, Angela, Timothy and LaCosha; and three grandchildren.
A public viewing will be 9-11 a.m. Sasturday at the church.
Don D. Summers Funeral Chapel in Temple is in charge of arrangements.