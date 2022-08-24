Andrew H. Jackson
Andrew H. Jackson, age 66, of Temple passed from this life during the early morning hours of Friday, August 19, 2022, at his home. He was born in Stuttgart, Germany on the 21st day of September 1955 to parents Andrew C. and Inge (Bleckmann) Jackson.
Andrew spent his early childhood in Germany where his father was stationed. Being the child of an Army Command Sergeant Major, the family moved quite a bit during Andrew’s childhood. He attended schools in Washington state, Virginia and Killeen, Texas where he graduated high school in 1973. After graduation Andrew would again live in Germany for some time before coming back to Bell County where he would remain. He earned a Bachelor of Criminal Justice from the American Technological University in Killeen in 1978. In 1979 Andrew started his career with the Temple Police Department. He worked for the police department for 25 years until he retired in 2004. After retirement he worked for several area car dealerships and then for NAPA Auto Parts. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Police as well as the Temple Police Department Honor Guard. In 1983 he married the love of his life, Lara Strehler, which together they would walk hand in hand together through life building a home and family which includes one son, Kalan.
Andrew loved cars and Harley Davidson motorcycles. He enjoyed his restored 1965 Ford Mustang (he had restored for Kalan), and his Harley motorcycle very much. Andrew was a people’s person; he could talk to and carry on a conversation with just about anyone. One of his greatest loves, besides his friends and family, was his love for Krispy Kreme donuts. It was not unlike Andrew to load up and drive to Austin to the nearest Krispy Kreme to get one of his favorite snacks. Andrew is deeply loved and will be deeply missed by all that knew and loved him.
He is preceded in death by his parents Andrew C. and Inge.
Andrew leaves behind to cherish his memory his beloved wife of 39 years Lara Jackson of Temple, son Kalan Andrew Jackson of WI, sister Barbara Ann Upp and husband Raymond of CO, sister Margaret Daniel and husband Bill of Killeen, Aunt Norma Peelman of OK, mother-in-law Melva Lou Strehler, Sister-in-law Leslie and Gerald Smart of Bethesda, MD, Brothers-in-law Robert and Lynda Strehler of Pflugerville, Tx, and Randall and Elizabeth Strehler of Troy, Tx as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends.
A funeral service will be held at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home on Thursday, August 25, 2022, at 2 p.m. with a burial to follow at Bellwood Cemetery in Temple. There will be no viewing or visitation for Andrew. Donations can be made to the American Heart Association, or a charity of your choice.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple is entrusted with the arrangements.
Paid Obituary