Doris LaJean See
Doris LaJean See, age 74, of Temple, died on Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at her residence. Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at First Baptist Church in Temple with Pastor Evan Duncan officiating. Burial will follow at Bellwood Memorial Park. Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM on Friday, February 18, 2022 at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home.
Ms. See was born December 5, 1947 to Alvin F. Beck and Leona Dixon Beck in Killeen, TX, where she also attended school. She spent most of her life living and working in Bell County where she made many long lasting friendships. Ms. See will be remembered by her family and friends as being a loving, caring, and compassionate person. Many would say Ms. See never met a stranger as she could strike up a conversation with whomever she met.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Alvin and Leona Beck of Temple; paternal grandparents, Francis and Nancy Beck; maternal grandparents, William and Alma Dixon; and brother, Billy Beck of Moffat. She is survived by her children, Jack See of Temple, Susan See Townsend of Harker Heights, Christine Nelson and husband Mike of Belton; 6 grandchildren, Kayla Grigsby of Belton, Matthew Townsend of San Antonio, Justin Cunningham and wife Sharon of Copperas Cove, Michael Townsend and wife Juanita of California, Austin Cunningham of Copperas Cove, and Codi Nelson of Austin; two great grandchildren, Landon Grigsby and Jacob Cunningham; her brother, Alvin Beck Jr and wife Jacquelyn of Houston and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
The family would like to offer a sincere thank you to Scott & White Hospital staff and hospice for all of the love and kindness shown to our mother. Memorial donations can be made to Scott & White Hospice and American Cancer Society.
