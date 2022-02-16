Services for Chester Odell Thompson Sr., 97, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Friday at Victory Missionary Baptist Church in Temple with the Rev. Garry Tatum officiating.
Burial will be in Temple Garden of Memories.
Mr. Thompson died Monday, Feb. 7, at a Temple nursing home.
He was born on May 3, 1924, in San Gabriel to Jim and Annie Evans. He married Bobbie F. Thompson on July 25, 1986. He worked for the city of Temple for many years in landscaping. He also worked in lawn care. He was a member of Victory Missionary Baptist Church, and served in the Brotherhood and with the Temple Soulters.
He was preceded in death by a son, Chester Odell Thompson Jr.
Survivors include his wife; two sons, Glen Thompson and Eddy Crawford, both of Temple; and three daughters, Torey Ann Moore and Jackqueline Jones, both of Temple, and Elaine Crawford of Austin.
Visitation will be 2-6 p.m. Thursday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple.