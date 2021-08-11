BELTON — Services for Elmer Leon Byrd, 77, of Cameron will be 2 p.m. Monday in Hillcrest Cemetery in Temple.
Mr. Byrd died Monday, Aug. 9, at a Temple hospital.
He was born Feb. 16, 1944, in Uvalde to Frank and Willie Mae Byrd. He worked for Temple ISD in the maintenance department until his retirement in 2007.
Survivors include a daughter, Judy Dickey of Lott; a son, Gilbert Winans of Nevada, Texas; a sister, Bertha Roberts of McKinney; six grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Visitation will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday at Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Belton.