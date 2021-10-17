ROSEBUD — Services for Ramon Losoya Jr., 63, of Rosebud will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, at First United Methodist Church in Rosebud.
Mr. Losoya died Thursday, Oct. 7, at a Waco hospital.
He was born April 18, 19158, in San Angelo to Ramon Sr. and Alicia Rodriguez Losoya. He moved to Bellmead in 1968 and graduated from Reicher Catholic High School in 1976. He married Kelly Casey on Dec. 28, 1991.
Survivors include three sons, Brandon Losoya and Austin Losoya, both of Rosebud, and Tyler Losoya of Waco; and three sisters, Mary Ordones and Margaret deRosenwieg, both of Waco, and Lucy Ramirez of Hewitt.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, at the church.
Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Rosebud is in charge of arrangements.