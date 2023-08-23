Jimmy Hinton
Jimmy Hinton, age 102, of Temple, was called home to be with his Heavenly Father on Friday, August 18, 2023 in Willow Park, TX.
A visitation will take place on Friday, August 25, 2023 from 5:00pm – 7:00pm at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 6, 2023 at 11:00 at Memorial Baptist Church 6161 S. 5th St. Temple, Texas 76502.
James Marvin Hinton was born in Westminster, TX on February 22, 1921. He was preceded in death by his parents, William H. and Verna Hinton from Sherman, TX, and by his loving wife, Dolores from Temple, TX.
Jimmy is survived by sons, David Hinton of Los Angeles, CA, Don and wife Deanna, and grandson Dylan Hinton from Aledo, TX.
He served 3 years in the Ninth Air Force in England, France, and Germany during World War II.
Dolores was his college sweetheart. They married as students at Decatur Baptist College. He earned his B.A. from Hardin-Simmons University and a Graduate Degree from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in Ft. Worth.
Many in central Texas knew Jimmy as their pastor. He served churches in Aledo and Mexia, Texas along with Waco’s First Baptist Church of Woodway, and Dyess Grove Baptist Church in Temple.
In Temple, Jimmy became Area Manager for Texas Rehabilitation Commission where he served for 19 years before retirement. This work provided services to handicapped individuals. He also served for several years on the Board of Trustees for University of Mary Hardin Baylor.
After grandson Dylan was born, Jimmy became “Papa Jim.” Papa Jim adored his grandson and was excited to see what he would accomplish. He was a proud granddad last Thursday when he heard Dylan had moved into his college dorm at U.T. Dallas. The next morning, Papa Jim went to be with the Lord.
Jimmy was a great friend to many. He enjoyed playing dominoes and drinking coffee. He loved to tell jokes and his jokes were widely known to be corny.
He had a way of ending the day with a farewell. He’d pause and say “It’s been a good day” before heading off to bed. In the nursing home, he tired and did not say much, but he did sing a hymn. He’d be lying in his hospital bed. Looking up at the ceiling. And start to sing:
“What a day that will be when my Jesus I shall see When he takes me by the hand and leads me to the promised land What a day - Glorious day - That will be!”
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to:
Rev. Jimmy Hinton Presidential Endorsement Scholarship University of Mary Hardin Baylor
900 College St.
Box 8409
Belton, TX 76513
Online: UMHB.edu/give
Rev Jimmy Hinton
