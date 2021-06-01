Chester Lee Stacy
Chester Lee Stacy, 75, formerly of Round Rock and Taylor, Texas, passed away at his home in Three Rivers on Monday, May 3, 2021.
Chester was born March 26, 1946 in Taylor, Texas to Voyce Harvey Stacy and Flora Lucille (Delvige) Stacy. He graduated from Taylor High School and was employed as a plant manager at Austin White Lime until his retirement in 2015 after 34 years. He married Sharon Seaman on October 19, 2015 in Live Oak County and was a member of the Lutheran faith. Chester had a passion for cooking for everyone with barbecue being his favorite. Sunday afternoons were always reserved for Nascar. Fishing was a lifelong hobby, and he always wanted to make sure everyone was always ready, baiting and casting the line before giving you the rod. He was the happiest watching any wildlife, especially the antics of the deer and turkey off the patio. Forever a proud American.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Voyce and Lucille Stacy.
Left behind to cherish fond memories include his wife, Sharon Stacy of Three Rivers; children, Lisa (Bill) Campbell, Mark (Alicia) Dohnalik and Randa (Steven) Polasek; 10 grandchildren; stepchildren, Courtney (Kenny) Adair and Cole Lockhart; siblings, Lana Stacy, Tom (Angie) Stacy and John (Nancy) Stacy; and numerous family members and friends.
A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 5, 2021 at Beck Funeral Home, 15709 Ranch Road 620, Austin (Round Rock).
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Texas Parks and Wildlife, any Veteran’s Organization or the American Cancer Society.
