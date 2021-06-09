ROCKDALE — Services for James J. Barbee, 74, of Crestwood, Mo., will be 11 a.m. Friday at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale.
Burial will be in Lexington Cemetery.
Mr. Barbee died Wednesday June 2.
He was born Dec. 22, 1946, in Houston to Elmer and Dorothy Barbee. He earned his medical degree from the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston, and was a retired captain in the U.S. Air Force. He lived in Houston, Lake Jackson, Beaumont, Fort Worth and Burleson. He attended Texas Christian University and graduated from Houston Baptist University. He was a medical professional board certified in emergency, sports and family medicine. He was a longtime member of United Methodist Church, where he taught Sunday school and was a medical expert for missions to Haiti, Mexico, and Guatemala.
Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Linda L. McGinnis Barbee of Crestwood; two daughters, April Baker of Richardson and Siobhan Akers of Crestwood; and three grandchildren.
Viewing will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or The Gods Child Project.