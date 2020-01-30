Services for Dorothy Chervenka Martin Gaines, 92, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple with the Rev. Chet Smith officiating.
Burial will be in Bellwood Memorial Park in Temple.
Mrs. Gaines died Tuesday, Jan. 28, at her residence.
She was born July 9, 1927, in Temple to Paul and Mary Jarma Chervenka. She attended schools in Temple. She married Laurin T. “Gaino” Gaines in Temple on Sept. 21, 1956. She worked at J.C. Penney as a window dresser as well as Gaines Frozen Foods, Gaines Grocery and Market and at the Southside Post Office. She was a member SPJST Lodge No. 47 in Seaton, Beseda Dancers.She was a member of Oak Park United Methodist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband on Dec. 16, 2007.
Survivors include two sons, Hal Martin of Temple and Steve T. Gaines of Robinson; six grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to APAC, c/o Temple Humane Society, 620 Momma Dog Circle, Temple, TX 76504 or to any charity.
Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.