Services for Conn J. Tatum, 81, of Davilla will be 11 a.m. Friday at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Temple.
Burial will be in Lilac Cemetery near Davilla.
Mr. Tatum died Thursday, Sept. 22, at his residence.
He was born July 2, 1941, in Bryan to Helen Mamie Conn and John Jackson Tatum. He married Barbara Gail “Inkey” Gatlin Tatum on March 30, 1960. He hosted a radio talk show, “Common Sense with Conn,” on KTEM-AM.
Survivors include his wife; seven children, Conn J. Tatum Jr., John Tatum Sr., Barbara Tatum Dean, Dana Tatum, David Tatum Sr., Kelli Tatum Dudley and Nathan Tatum; 22 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Disabled American Veterans.
Young’s Daughters Funeral Home & Bereavement Center of Temple is in charge of arrangements.
A viewing will be held 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the church.