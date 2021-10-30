Services for Eva Rogers Cartwright, 97, of Troy will be 3 p.m. Wednesday at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mrs. Cartwright died Sunday, Oct. 24, at her residence.
She was born Feb. 21, 1924, in Wingate to Hullon Alexander and Martha Grisham Rogers. She graduated from San Angelo High School. She served in the Coast Guard. She married Billy Joe “BJ” Cartwright on July 4, 1957. She was the owner/operator of Car-Cam carnival concessions and rides.
Survivors include her husband of Troy; a son, Raimond Campana of Troy; and a sister, Pat Findley of Gaston, S.C.
Visitation will be 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.