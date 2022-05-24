Floyd Orben Fuchs
Floyd Orben Fuchs went to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday May 20, 2022.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday May 24 from 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home. His service will be held at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Temple on Wednesday May 25 at 10:00 AM with another service at 1:30 PM at Palm Valley Lutheran Church in Round Rock.
Floyd was born on June 24, 1925 on the family farm in Travis County to Adlai August Fuchs and Ottilie Elizabeth Louise Krienke Fuchs. Throughout his career he enjoyed farming and ranching prior to and after serving in the army as a World War II Veteran. His other occupations included being a licensed barber, a salesman for a local frozen food company, a partner in moving and storage companies and an owner of restaurants and apparel stores.
Floyd married Gloria JoNell Anderson on December 6, 1953. They were blessed with two daughters Linda and Susan. His hobbies included enjoying numerous outdoor activities including golfing, hunting, fishing and traveling.
Floyd epitomizes qualities of being a devout Christian, a loving faithful husband, a great provider, and adoring Daddy and a great friend to all that knew him.
Floyd was preceded in death by his parents, wife Gloria, daughter Susan, his sister Margaret Vorwerk, his brother Wilfred Fuchs, sister-in-law Jennave Fuchs, numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and nephews.
Survivors include his daughter Linda, a brother-in-law, cousins, nieces and nephew and great nephews.
Memorials may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church or to the charity of choice
