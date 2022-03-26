Services for J.C. Brown, 80, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton with the Rev. Rick Reed officiating.
Burial will be in Resthaven Cemetery in Belton.
Mr. Brown died Wednesday, March 23, at a Temple hospital.
He was born July 6, 1941, in Ballinger to John C. and Agnes Brown. He worked for the Bell County Road and Bridge Department. He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Temple.
Survivors include three brothers, Tony Brown of Belton, and Bobby Brown and Johnny Brown, both of Temple.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.