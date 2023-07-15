BELTON — Services for Yzaguirre Demetrious Washington, 47, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Tuesday in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Washington died Sunday, July 9, at his residence.
He was born Sept. 17, 1975, in Lafayette, La., to David Gerald Williams and Bertha Washington. He served with the Marine Corps in Iraqi and Afghanistan. He married Katie Lynn Washington on Aug. 7, 1999, in Temple.
Survivors include his wife; a son, Parker Wayne Washington-Brietzke of New Braunfels; two brothers, Christopher Washington and Joshua Washington; and a sister, Brittany Washington.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.