Services for Marilyn Marie Ratcliff “Buck” Portis, 56, of Temple will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple with Shelton C. Rhodes officiating.
Burial will be in The Valley Cemetery in Moody.
Mrs. Portis died Wednesday, July 28, at her residence.
She was born Dec. 24, 1964, to Thomas Tuson and Eddie Lee Sneed. She graduated from TL Pinkston in 1983. She married Charles Louis Portis Jr. She was a nurse for 30 years and retired in 2008.
Survivors include her husband of Temple; four sons, Anthony Ratcliff and Cody McGee, both of Temple, Dante Brown of Waco and Marcus McIver of Killeen; four daughters, Jamie Ratcliff and Kimberly Leblanc, both of Temple, Latrina Brown of Moody and Charlene Portis of Bryan; a brother, Don Sneed of Dallas; two sisters, Debbie of Houston and Rita Portis of Temple; 20 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.