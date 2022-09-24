Services for Carol Bernice Chervenka, 72, of Rogers will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Ocker Brethren Church with the Rev. Brad Herridge and the Rev. Larry Zabcik officiating.
Mrs. Chervenka died Thursday, Sept. 22, at her residence.
She was born May 1, 1950 in Temple to Joe and Bernice Marek Sebek. She graduated from Rogers High School in 1969. She married Johnny L. Chervenka Jr. on Feb. 14, 1970, and he preceded her in death on Sept. 11, 2019. She was a member of Ocker Brethren Church. She operated a gift shop in Rogers, and then worked for First State Bank in Rogers and Buckholts State Bank. She was a member of SPJST Lodge No. 24.
Survivors include a son, John Paul Chervenka of Rogers; a daughter, Tracey Chervenka of Temple; three brothers, David Joe Sebek and Ryan Joel Sebek, both of Red Ranger, and Mark Ray Sebek of Rogers; and eight grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.